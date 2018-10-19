Parents often wonder how to tell the difference between typical teenage behaviors and warning signs of serious problems like depression.

It's wise to be alert. Three-quarters of mental illnesses begin by age 24. Although teens may look mature, their brains aren't fully adult until sometime in their 20s. During this final development, they are more vulnerable to addiction, anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses.

Teens have the best chance of enjoying a satisfying and productive life when mental health conditions are diagnosed and treated early.

Learn more about normal teen behavior and when it’s time to get help, on Pine Rest’s website: www.pinerest.org/teens

The information above was provided by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

