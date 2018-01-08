GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a little more than 2 weeks, thousands of West Michigan children will head back to school for the start of a new year. One local organization is doing what it can to make sure some students have what they need to start out strong.

D.A. Blodgett - St. John's is kicking off its 12th annual backpack and school supply drive. The non-profit provides residential care, foster care, adoption, mentoring and counseling for area children. This year, it will also help roughly 600 of them through the school supply drive.

"For many kids and families, the first day of school can be overshadowed by the stress and embarrassment of not having the resources to buy the proper school supplies," says Jim Visser, Chief Advancement Officer. "These kids are already dealing with so much. Having the right supplies can make them feel more comfortable and confident on their first day of school and set them up for a successful year."

Each year this effort is made possible through the generosity of the public, according to Visser. He is petitioning community members to help once again.

Items needed include:

• Backpacks for elementary students or sturdy backpacks for high school students

• 3 hole punched paper (wide and college ruled)

• 2 pocket folders

• 1" 3 ring binders

• Colored pencils (12 count)

• Lined index cards (3 x 5)

• Pencil boxes and bags

• Pens – blue or black (12 count)

• Pencils (12 count)

• Spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled)

• Rulers (6" and 12")

• Glue sticks (2 or 3 pack)

• Crayons (24 count)

• Markers (12 count)

• Highlighters

• Erasers (2 or 3 pack)

Drop off is between August 6th and August 10th. Donors are asked to take supplies to 805 Leonard NE in Grand Rapids. Monetary gifts are also welcome and will be used to purchase school supplies or other educational needs. Online donations can be made at dbsj.org.

