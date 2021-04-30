Over 100-year-old lake sturgeon, largest recorded in US, caught in Detroit River

The river monster weighs 240-pounds and measures almost 7-feet long!

The Detroit River is home to a real life river monster!

Well, maybe not a real "monster," but it is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon's ever recorded in the U.S., according to the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office.

Last week, the Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted on their Facebook page a wicked photo of "a once in a lifetime catch" of a 240-pound and nearly 7-foot lake sturgeon, caught by the Detroit River native species crew.

"Based on its girth and size, it is assumed to be a female," Alpena Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted on their Facebook page. "She has been roaming our waters over a 100 years."

Over a century old, it is believed the female lake sturgeon hatched in the Detroit River around 1920, when Detroit became the fourth largest city in America.

Though it was a once in a lifetime catch, the crew quickly released the the historic fish back into the Detroit River after being weighed and measured.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.