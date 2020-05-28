Michigan: Over 1,200 nursing home residents dead from virus

The figure accounts for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from the coronavirus, accounting for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

Director Robert Gordon told a legislative hearing Wednesday that the number is incomplete because 13% of facilities aren't reporting to the state, including in hard-hit metro Detroit. Gordon says health departments in Wayne and Oakland counties show 400 more deaths not reflected in the state’s data.

That would mean nursing home residents account for a third of Michigan's COVID-19 death toll.

