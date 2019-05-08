NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP – Nine guns valued at a total of $7,580 were stolen during a breaking and entering of a home in the 1400 block of South 200th Avenue that was reported Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.

The guns include two Browning .270 rifles, a Remington bolt-action rifle, a Savage .17-caliber rifle, a Remington 1100 shotgun, a Savage 20-gauge shotgun with scope, a Rossi .22-caliber rifle, a Rutger .22-caliber rifle and Winchester Model 12 shotgun.

A 36-inch flat-screen TV valued at $300, a Blue Ray DVD player valued at $50 and cash totaling $120 were also stolen.

The case is under investigation.

