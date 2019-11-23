GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

As we head into the week of Thanksgiving, we’re reflecting on the work of local organizations that are changing people’s lives in the community.

In 2018, Mel Trotter helped nearly 500 men, women and kids secure housing, and nearly 200 people find jobs.

Charlene Donaldson, a hostess at Applebee’s, is one of the people who have benefited from Mel Trotter’s programs.

“She treats each guest, you know every employee, like they’re family,” said Lesley Morey, the Applebee’s general manager. “I mean she's walked out of the store to give a customer a hug because she didn’t say goodbye to them.”

It’s much more than just a job. It’s how Charlene got her life back.

“I've been on drugs for, on and off for 30 years. I've been through 10 treatment centers,” Charlene said. “I was on alcohol, smoking marijuana, smoking crack.”

She’s from Michigan, but up until five years ago, she lived in Mississippi.

“I was buying a house and everything and drugs got in the way,” Charlene said. “So I stopped working, couldn't pay the bills. And there was domestic violence in Mississippi, so I came back.”

The bills didn't get any easier to pay, so she would stay with her daughters.

“One day they told me that my granddaughter was pregnant," Charlene said. “I took a look at myself, I'm like wow, if I'm gonna be a great grandmother I can't keep doing this to myself because I was living a double life.”

When she was ready, she decided to go to the drug treatment program through Mel Trotter.

“That's a 90-day program,” Charlene said. “You can go to the next program which is job readiness.”

Mel Trotter helped her with her resume, something she has never had before.

“Part of our job training program in partnership with the businesses around the community is to help individuals develop those soft skills that they need to not only get a job but to keep a job,” said Dennis VanKampen, the CEO of Mel Trotter.

“I knew that she'd had a tough life, you know that she'd struggled with addiction of some type, for most of her adulthood, which, that's a tough thing to kick,” Morey said.

But she’s been two years sober since October.

“This was my first stop, coming out the treatment center,” Charlene said. “I came here, and Mr. Les (Morey) hired me on the spot.”

He said he saw what good she does and how she talks to people and knew that was something he had to have in his restaurant.

“That kind of opened my eyes to see well, she's not the only one that's like this. A lot of other people could use a second chance,” Morey said.

She’s now able to be there for her four kids, 14 grandkids and two great-grandkids.

“If we provide people with income, if we help them find housing, and if we build relationships, there is no reason why Grand Rapids couldn't solve homelessness,” VanKampen said.

The majority of Mel Trotter’s yearly funding comes in these last two months. Ninety percent of its money comes from individuals.

If you would like to learn more about the programs offered, make a donation, or learn how you can help, head to Mel Trotter’s website.

Tune in Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for the second story in this two-part series.

