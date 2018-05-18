In Grand Rapids she's known as Pamella DeVos—a member of the DeVos Family, married to Dan DeVos. In New York, she's Pamella Roland known around the world for her fashions worn by the stars.

13 On Your Side Anchor, Juliet Dragos talked to her about America's fascination with the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. DeVos says it started with Princess Diana who was beautiful and had a fashion style. Mehgan Markle is an American actress and she says that's why there's so much interest here in the United States for this wedding.

DeVos expects Markle to wear a gown that covers her arms during the church ceremony to show respect to the British Royal Family. Some of the guests at the wedding will be wearing Pamella Roland designs, including the wife of Diana's brother, Karen Spencer. At least one of Meghan's Hollywood friends will also be in Pamella Roland.

DeVos travels between New York and Grand Rapids. Her business is continuing to grow. She's dressed all the big stars from Vanessa Williams to Angelina Jolie. She also designed one of the last gowns worn by the late Whitney Houston.

DeVos says she will be watching the Royal Wedding.

