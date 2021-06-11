Pancake breakfast fundraiser held to benefit Central Elementary School students

The parent group that organized the fundraiser raises money throughout the year for the students. The funds help with school supplies, field trips and more.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Those looking for a good breakfast were able to satisfy their taste buds for a good cause Saturday morning.

The Central Elementary School in Grandville parent group, or PTC, organized a fundraising event at the TGI Friday's at the Grandville mall.

The public was invited to attend the pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. With a plate costing $5, the business will be donating money back to the PTC, which in turn returns back to students.

The PTC raises money throughout the year for the kids that helps to pay for field trips, school supplies and projects inside the building.

“Our schools can't function without their support or financial support. I mean, we are very lucky to have their dollars and their support," said Central Elementary School Principal Michael Gelmi. "And not only just that, but volunteers that help within our building, helping our community. It's a great organization, and we are very lucky to have them."

There were also raffles during the meal. Attendees could win tickets to see Trevor Noah or the WWE Holiday Tour show coming up in a few weeks.

