Pandemic leads to a big increase in new hunting and fishing licenses

In the first half of 2020 nearly 900,000 fishing licenses were sold and the number of new fisherman licenses are up 40% according to the DNR.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fisherman Mitch Larsen can't get enough of the adrenaline on the water.

"The adrenaline rush when you actually do catch fish, that's the biggest thing," says Larsen.

Larsen isn't alone as the popularity of fishing and hunting have sky rocketed this year. In the first half of 2020 nearly 900,000 fishing licenses were sold and the number of new fisherman licenses are up 40% according to the DNR.

"I wasn't surprised because with everyone being inside cooped up with COVID-19, fishing is a great way to get away from everybody and it's a great way to get outside the house," says Larsen.

The growth is even bigger in hunting. Through July the number of new hunting license customers has increased by a whopping 120%. People we talked with say these activities can be a great family outing and is an easy way to practice social distancing.

"Fishing, you can fish from the docks, you can fish from shorelines and boats, anywhere you want to try and there is plenty of water around Michigan in general that you can go anywhere and be able to throw a line in," says Larsen.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.