SAN DIEGO — San Diego homicide investigators are on the scene of a homicide in Paradise Hills, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The call came in at shortly before 7 a.m.
Investigators on scene say six people were shot. According to San Diego Police, a three-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were found dead along with a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. An additional 11-year-old boy was found shot and is now undergoing emergency surgery.
San Diego Police say they believe one of the deceased was the shooter.
