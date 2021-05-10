Parents charged in death of toddler found in Michigan motel

Farmington Hills police say officers responded to a call from the family's relatives to check on the boy when they found his body at a Motel 6.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — The parents of a 1-year-old boy have been charged after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.

The boy was identified as Isaiah Daniel Porras-Jajou.

The 14-month-old was found deceased with "several injuries," WXYZ reports.

His father, 31-year-old Isaisas Porras, faces felony murder and child abuse charges while his mother, 30-year-old Amanda Jajou, faces second-degree child abuse and accessory after the crime.

They did not speak during a Wednesday court.

The judge ordered both to be held without bond. The pair have a preliminary exam date set for October 20 at 9:30 a.m., says WXYZ.

“The Farmington Hills Police Department and our community are heartbroken over this tragic loss and my thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a press release.

An attorney entered pleas of not guilty for both, whose last known addresses were in Colorado and California.

WXYZ reports that the family was living at the Motel 6 in Farmington Hills at the time of the boy’s death.

