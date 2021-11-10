Parents discuss masks at Lowell school board meeting

Masks were not on the agenda, but parents from a local group called "Lowell Kids First" encouraged people to come out for public comment.

LOWELL, Mich. — Face masks for students were once again a topic of discussion at Monday night’s Lowell school board meeting.

Masks were not on the agenda, but parents from a local group called "Lowell Kids First" encouraged people to come out for public comment. They say the board refuses to listen to them, but others argue that the group isn't the only voice in town.

"This administration has used nothing but bully tactics and empty threats against parents that disagree,” said one attendee. “I'll make a bet with you every person on this administration will be gone in a year. All of you, legally. I will still be here."

"I think you're all doing what’s best for our kids,” said another parent. “I also want to make you know that I do not feel that Lowell Kids First has the best interest of my children at heart and they don't speak for me.”

Currently, Lowell schools are following guidance on masks from the Kent County health department.

