Part of SB US-31 near Airline closed due to crash, delays expected

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department says a one-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of southbound US-31 near Airline Road.

Emergency personnel and towing services are on scene removing the vehicle, which is a semi-truck and trailer.

There were no injuries in the crash, but traffic delays are expected. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area during this time.

