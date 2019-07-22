(Mason County Press) - US-31 between Sugar Grove and Fountain roads has been closed due to a washout near the Millerton Road intersection, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic is detoured Sugar Grove west to Stiles Road, north to Fountain Road, east to US 31.

Areas of Mason County received significant rain over the weekend, and several roads have been closed because of damage.

RELATED: Potentially record-setting rainfall observed in Michigan on Saturday

Mason County Press

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.