Fruitport Twp. party store a total loss after fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities will be reviewing footage over the next few days to determine what led up to it.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A party store in Muskegon County caught on fire Sunday morning, destroying the business, fire crews confirmed.

Employees of El Royal Party Store in Fruitport Township live in a house next door to the storefront. All occupants were able to safely leave the home, but crews confirmed the business is a total loss.

Fire spread to the house's garage, but fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they damaged the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Authorities will be reviewing footage over the next few days to determine what led up to it.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.