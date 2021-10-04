Party World customers feeling lucky, share what they'd buy with Powerball winnings

Potential winners all have different plans for the money.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park is no stranger to lotto winners.

"Eight over $100,000, four over a million, and one $57 million," says Andy Bekins, manager of Party World.

Bekins's family has owned the store for decades. What makes it so lucky?

"Right place at the right time, you know?" he says.

Potential winners here all have different plans for the money.

"First thing I would spend it on? Oh man."

Some wouldn't be at work tomorrow.

"I would definitely be retiring," said one customer.

Others want to give back to their community.

"We're hurting in this time right now," another customer said. "So I'd help out as much as I can."

Or give back to their parents.

"I would buy my mother a brand new house on a lake," said a customer.

But all of them can agree on one thing: They'll take the cash up front rather than the annuity payments over 29 years.

"Then you can just live off the interest," says Bekins.

