GRAND RAPIDS (WZZM)- Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to a new restaurant along the Grand River. Linear Restaurant recently opened in West Michigan. Co-Owner Todd Hoort and Executive Chef Christopher Weimer says Linear is about connecting the dots between our individual inspirations and unique visions to create a dining experience in a way that no one else is doing.

Our adventure begins as two long time friends with similar views on food, service and spirits. Two unique but complementary forces joined together bringing life to Linear. We'll be at the restaurant daily in the kitchen or tweaking the playlist.At Linear, we listen to our heart and create unabashedly. The deep connection we have with each other, nature, and our community will influence the way we create and serve our cuisine together.

