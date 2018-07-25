GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WZZM)- Today's #PascuaPitstop heads to a Mexican restaurant and Tequila/Mezcal bar located in downtown Grand Rapids that offers a dining experience that is rather unique.

Chef Oscar Moreno, a native of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico creates cuisine that brings a modern touch to classic pre-Hispanic food of Mexico. His passion for food was rooted in the importance it had in his family-life while growing up. That passion grew while he worked under chefs from different countries.

Meanwhile, manager Anthony Murhpy showcases some of the cocktails you can order at the Tequila/Mezcal bar. For more information, visit: https://www.mexogr.com/

