CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 8-year-old boy is in serious condition after being hit by a car trying to get to his school bus Monday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the 8500 block of Whitneyville Avenue SE.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Caledonia school bus came to a stop on Whitneyville Avenue to pick up an 8-year-old boy for school. He did not show up and the bus pulled into a parking lot across the street from the boy's house to pick up more children.

The boy ran across Whitneyville Avenue to get to the bus when he was hit by a Ford Escape traveling northbound on Whitneyville.

The boy was treated at the scene by Caledonia Fire and Thornapple Ambulance before being flown to DeVos Children's Hospital by AeroMed with serious injuries.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.