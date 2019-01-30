DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 63-year-old Whitehall resident is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on southbound US-31 near Riley Thompson Road on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said that around 2:20 p.m. the 63-year-old pulled onto the shoulder of US-31 and got out of the vehicle. As southbound vehicles reached the top of the hill, they tried to slow down and lost control.

A pick-up truck with a plow was unable to stop and hit the individual who was later transported to Hackley Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but MSP said in a release "The weather at the time of the crash was hazardous white-out conditions."

