GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit on East Beltline Avenue near 28th Street SE Tuesday morning.
Kent County Dispatch said the accident happened at 6:16 a.m. and are unsure of any injuries to the pedestrian.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
