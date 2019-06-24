CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a car on Division Avenue S near Piedmont Drive SE in Cutlerville Monday evening.

Kent County dispatchers say the incident occurred around 5:04 p.m. and police are still on the scene investigating.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

This is the second person in a wheelchair to be hit by a car in two days. On Sunday, a man in a motorized wheelchair in Ottawa County was killed after being struck by a car.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

