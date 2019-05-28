KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - One person was killed in Schoolcraft Township after being hit by a semi while walking along US-131 Tuesday morning.

Police said a semi, driven by a 64-year-old from La Grange, Indiana, traveling north on US-131 struck a 23-year-old Schoolcraft resident who was alone and walking north with the flow of traffic along the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and police don't believe alcohol to be a factor.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office traffic crash reconstruction unit responded to the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KCSO at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

