OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. — One person is seriously hurt after a crash in Otsego Township early Sunday. First responders arrived at 102nd Avenue and 13th Street just after 1:00 a.m. The driver of a vehicle says they were headed west when they saw a small light on the side of the road. They assumed it was a pedestrian and moved to the other side of the road to give the person room.

According to the driver, the pedestrian, a 21-year-old from Plainwell, began to cross the road in front of the car and was hit. Investigators say a phone with headphones plugged into it was found near the victim. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

