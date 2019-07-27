GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department and other emergency services responded to a fatal pedestrian crash on Friday night, the Wyoming Police Department confirmed to 13 On Your Side.

It happened near 28th Street and Division Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

13 On Your Side can confirm that police have surrounded an SUV with a Virginia license plate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

