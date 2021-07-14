People who got virus-related jobless pay must reapply

The state learned that some reasons for eligibility approved months ago were wrong. It's not clear if people will be forced to repay benefits.

LANSING, Mich. — More than 600,000 Michigan residents who received pandemic-related unemployment aid are being told to update their accounts.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says the federal government is becoming "more prescriptive" after earlier giving states more flexibility. Michigan has been paying an extra $300 a week in federal aid to the jobless who qualify, on top of maximum state benefits of $362.

Rachael Kohl, an attorney with the Workers' Rights Clinic, says many people receiving letters are back to work.

