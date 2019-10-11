ALBION, Mich. — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train near Albion last night. Amtrak tweeted about the incident Saturday night, saying Wolverine Train 354 was stopped west of Albion "due to an earlier trespasser incident east of Battle Creek".

They transportation company later tweeted that the train was running again, but was behind schedule.

A spokesperson for the company, Kimberly Woods, tells us Amtrak train 355 came into contact with a person on the track. Woods says that happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday in Albion and service was temporarily suspended. The train did resume service and of the 65 customers on board, no one reported any injuries. Woods says Amtrak is cooperating with the police investigation into the incident.

