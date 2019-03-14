GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are looking for a person of interest after two people were found dead Wednesday on the 500 block of Sheldon Ave SE.

Investigators would like to speak to Derrell Demon Brown. Police said Brown is a 45-year-old black man who stands about 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said Brown has used a number of aliases in the past including Darryl Robinson and Carter Brown.

Brown currently has multiple unrelated warrants for his arrest. He should be considered dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please call GRPD at 616- 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

