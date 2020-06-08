Peteres launches investigation of US Postal Service

He looking into slowdowns after a Trump ally became Postmaster General.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan) is launching an investigation into the slowdown at the US Postal Service.

Issues started cropping up after an ally of President Trump's was installed as Postmaster General. People are worried the slowdowns will impact mail-in ballots for the November election. Senator Peters Democrats are prepared to take even more action, if necessary.

Peters told 13 On Your Side, "We are looking aggressively to make sure service standards that were in place at the beginning of the year continue. And if we don't get satisfactory resolution from the Postmaster General to make sure that service continues the way folks in Michigan expect it to be, we may put those requirements in this COVID package we're working on right now and put it into law."

The new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, was a major GOP donor. He says the changes being made are to cut costs.