Peters, 52 other senators pen letter to President Biden asking for evacuation of Afghan allies and their families

The senators said that the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan should not stop the United State’s “promise to the Afghans who helped us operate."

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, along with a group of 52 other senators, is urging the Biden Administration to quickly evacuate Afghan allies and their families.

In the letter, which was sent to the president Thursday, the senators said that the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan should not stop the United State’s “promise to the Afghans who helped us operate over the past twenty years and are counting on us for assistance.”

“American inaction would ensure they become refugees or prime targets for Taliban retribution,” the senators wrote. “Specifically, we urge continued coordination between the Departments of State and Defense to secure and hold Hamid Karzai International Airport, including to allow for the continuation of military flights and the resumption of commercial and charter flights.

“We also urge your Administration to assist with the passage of individuals to the airport to safety – both those within Kabul and those outside of the capital – as well as to consider cases where Afghans fleeing quickly may not have been able to collect or gather appropriate documents.”

In July, Peters helped the Senate pass bipartisan legislation that supports streamline Afghan Special Immigration Visas for Afghan translators, interpreters and civilians who aided American servicemembers in Afghanistan.

According to a release, “The program aims to help Afghans and their family members who assisted Americans and may face violence and retribution for their help if they stayed in Afghanistan.”

The full letter can be viewed here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.