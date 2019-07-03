WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) recently introduced legislation that would require the Environmental Protection Agency to declare PFAS as hazardous substances.

This classification would allow for PFAS cleanup to be eligible for federal cleanup funds. The bill, named the PFAS Action Plan of 2019, was introduced by a dozen senators earlier this month.

“I’ve listened to Michiganders across the state who are rightly concerned about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals and want action,” said Senator Peters, in a press release.

“Categorizing PFAS as hazardous will help accelerate the cleanup of contaminated areas and protect our communities in Michigan,” said Senator Stabenow. “This legislation also holds the EPA accountable for their previous commitments made in their PFAS Action Plan.”

The state has created a PFAS Q&A on their website to assist concerned citizens.

