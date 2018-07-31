GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Linda Scott was moved by the stories she heard from our nation's heroes.

"Over the last year I've become very close to many of the local veterans," says Scott.

So when Scott heard about a $49 million renovation for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans she was initially excited. But once she looked carefully at the plans, her excitement turned to concern.

"Some of the renovations are needed, but to tear down some of the buildings that are completely usable? They're not obsolete; they could be remodeled and used for veterans services," says Scott.

The Rankin building is set to be demolished because the state says it would cost millions to repair.

"I do not see it that way, to renovate that building would not be millions of dollars. It's not that old of a building. It's still functional," says Scott.

It's the building on Coit Avenue right next to the veterans home which is the focus of a petition that Scott started. Although the state does not own the property, it does have first right of refusal on the building. Scott wants it to be used for veterans, and it turns out a lot of people agree.

"We managed to get 10,000 signatures from people who care just like we do for keeping this building for veterans," says Scott.

Scott plans on submitting the petition to state leaders next month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM