Autumn is a season of change: the leaves turn color and the clocks turn back an hour. Now one group is proposing another change: to move Halloween.

The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the last day of October and dates back to the eighth century. According to NASA's Earth Observatory, the Christian church established November 1 as All Saints Day, which led to the celebration of All Hallows Eve on October 31.

But now in 2018, a group called the Halloween & Costume Association wants to change the date of Halloween. They started a petition called Join the Saturday Halloween Movement to observe the holiday on the last Saturday of October.

The petition calls for a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration" by eliminating Halloween from falling on a school night. The group cites darkness as its main safety concern and believes starting the celebration earlier in the day could keep kids safer.

As of October 26, the petition had more than 15,770 signatures, with a goal of reaching 25,000. Click here to read the full petition.

© 2018 KING