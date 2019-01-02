GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has received several calls and e-mails from viewers about dogs they've seen outside during the polar vortex. While this system may be over, winter is not.

"Keep them warm inside is always the best thing to do," Kent County Animal Control Supervisor Scott Dobbins said.

Anywhere indoors will do the trick.

"A home, basement, even a garage," Dobbins said.

But if bringing your pet inside is not an option, there are three things you'll need to have. The first, a dog house.

"Always want to have a three sided structure," Dobbins said.

The second is plenty of insulation. While cozy, blankets and towels will freeze if they get wet.

"Most of them may not have insulation so you have to get some type of straw and hay out there for the animal," Dobbins said.

The third priority is water.

"If you have water outside, especially in these conditions that will freeze in maybe 15 minutes, you have to check that water periodically," Dobbins said. "Water is needed at all times."

If you notice a dog outside without these things, Kent County Animal Control urges you not to investigate for yourself.

"Let us come out and do our job, I don't want anyone trespassing on someone's property because that could be bring legal action towards you," Dobbins said. "If you feel an animal is neglected or abused is always best just to call and we will go out and follow up with the owner."

