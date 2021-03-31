x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Pfizer breaks ground on new facility in Portage

The facility is planning to create 450 new jobs for the Kalamazoo County.
Credit: Pfizer

PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday, Pfizer broke ground on their new pharmaceutical production facility in Portage. 

The facility, known as Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP), will be a multi-story production facility that is expected to add 450 new jobs in Kalamazoo County.

Pfizer first announced the project in July of 2018 as part of a $465 million investment by the company to create professional and skilled labor positions. 

The company estimates the average income for the future positions will range from $70,100 to $93,300.

Pfizer has not yet announced when the facility will officially open.

The company also announced Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and can be given to children as young as 12. 

Pfizer and Moderna have both been cleared by the FDA to begin studies in children 11-years-old and younger. It's not clear when either vaccines would be approved for children that young.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.