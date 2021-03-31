Pfizer breaks ground on new facility in Portage

The facility is planning to create 450 new jobs for the Kalamazoo County.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Wednesday, Pfizer broke ground on their new pharmaceutical production facility in Portage.

The facility, known as Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP), will be a multi-story production facility that is expected to add 450 new jobs in Kalamazoo County.

Pfizer first announced the project in July of 2018 as part of a $465 million investment by the company to create professional and skilled labor positions.

The company estimates the average income for the future positions will range from $70,100 to $93,300.

Pfizer has not yet announced when the facility will officially open.

The company also announced Wednesday that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and can be given to children as young as 12.

Pfizer and Moderna have both been cleared by the FDA to begin studies in children 11-years-old and younger. It's not clear when either vaccines would be approved for children that young.

