Phase one of Muskegon Lake development Adelaide Pointe ready to serve boaters

Adelaide Pointe opens 165,000 square feet of indoor storage for boats, and a new 200 foot long dock to be set in Muskegon Lake to support boat storage business.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The former Michigan steel property at the end of West Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon is targeted for a marina community development that could result in a $225 million investment on the shore of Muskegon Lake.

North Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma's Adelaide Pointe project will be built in phases and is expected to take between five and ten years to complete.

The immediate work on the former 30 acre industrial site will focus on cleaning several large buildings that together offer 165,000 square feet of space for winter storage accommodating small to very large boats.

In August a 200-foot long dock will be place in Muskegon Lake to accommodate Adelaide Pointe's boat storage business.

Plans for Adelaide Pointe call for condos, a restaurant, boat dealership, events center and retail space all with views of Muskegon Lake.

"The best views anywhere on Muskegon Lake and I would make an argument that we have the best views in West Michigan," said Leestma.

Public access will be key feature of the development. Leestma envisions a development community where Adelaide Pointe residents, Muskegon-area residents and visitors to the city gather for events, food and activities on Muskegon Lake.

"Doing that is going to make the site more attractive for a restaurant tenant, for a boat dealership and in 2023 we're going to have 270 boat slips," said Leestma.

Muskegon's bike path will continue to cross over the private property. And additional bike path extensions will allow public access to two peninsulas on Leestma's property and another peninsula on property owned by the city.

Conceptual drawings call for unique construction techniques to be used like green roofs, solar panels and mass timber construction on the condo building which according to Leestma would be a first in Michigan.

Muskegon City leaders have embraced the development proposal. Any new construction on the site would need city approval.

Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan and other natural assets along with a growing downtown make the site perfect for a busy and active marina community.

"It has the biggest lake, it has the most shoreline and we have more public beaches then anywhere else on Lake Michigan other than Chicago," said Leestma.

