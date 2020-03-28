DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A photo of a county line in Florida is going viral.

It's not just any county line, it shows an empty beach where Duval County is and crowds of people on the beach where St. John's County starts.

Duval County closed its beaches to help limit to spread of COVID-19 and promote social distancing. St. John's County will not close the beaches until 6 a.m. March 29.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not ordered any statewide regulations for the beaches. It has been up to individual counties to decide that happens along their shorelines.

In the Tampa Bay area, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties all closed their beaches to the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people stay six-feet apart and don't gather in groups of 10 or more to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

