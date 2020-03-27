WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 39-year-old man was shot during a fight on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 2600 block of Waldon Woods SW. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect, but the suspect is in custody and cooperating.

This incident has nothing to do with current situation surrounding COVID-19, according to police.

