Pickup truck involved in hit-and-run located, police say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police late Monday afternoon located a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Robinson Township on Sunday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 6 p.m.

A pedestrian who was walking west on the shoulder of Green Street, near Felix’s Marina, was hit from behind by a vehicle, police said.

The truck did not stop, according to police, and continued west down Green Street.

The pedestrian who was struck by the truck was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital with injuries.

The vehicle was located thanks to a tip, police said at about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

The investigation continues, and police ask anyone with information to contact Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 800-249-0911.

