Pilot dies in small plane crash in central Michigan

Authorities say the pilot was the only person on the plane.

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old Detroit-area man has died following a small single-engine plane crash in central Michigan.

Clare County sheriff's deputies responded about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the crash in Hayes Township, about 188 miles northwest of Detroit.

The victim has been identified as Theodore Gauthier of Pontiac. Authorities say Gauthier was the pilot and the only person on the plane.

The crash was under investigation.

