One of the six Charity Partners for the 2018 Fifth Third River Bank Run is Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. Pine Rest provides behavioral health services for people in need of a bit of extra help when it comes to their health.

Donations through the Fifth Third River Bank Run will go to support Pine Rest's Patient Assistance Fund, which helps reduce the cost of treatment for people and families with financial need. More than 2,500 people were helped through the fund in 2017.

If you want to learn more about pine rest you van visit their website, and if you want to make a donation to the PAF, you can do so by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM