PINTS & PINBALL: 50 pinball machines part of Kalamazoo Brewery's expansion

One Well Brewing's 7th birthday is on Black Friday. Part of the celebration will include the unveiling of the bar's entertainment venue with 50 pinball machines.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ever since One Well Brewing opened its doors on Black Friday, 2014, its atmosphere has been all about fun and games.

The Kalamazoo bar's games have expanded, causing children of the 1980s to feel like it's deja vu all over again as they experience a back-in-the-day-style arcade featuring 50 different pinball machines.

One Well Brewing, located in Kalamazoo's Milwood neighborhood at 4213 Portage Street, will turn 7 years old on Nov. 26. The bar is preparing for a grand re-opening, of sorts.

"We'll be opening our new entertainment venue," said owner Chris O'Neill. "We started with 5 pinball machines; by Friday, we'll have 46, with more on the way."

The expansion arcade is called Wizard's Pinball Palace at One Well Brewing. The new addition will bring the total inside space of One Well Brewing to 13,500 square feet and increase the venue’s capacity from 320 to 412 people.

"We're excited to share this new space with our community," O'Neill said. "Almost all of those games are in the top 100 of machines that have ever been made."

No tokens; all the games are run on quarters. It's 75-cents to play pinball and 25-cents to play the vintage arcade-style games, like Donkey Kong or Pac-Man.

If pinball isn't your thing, O'Neill says they have over 400 board games for all ages, including family-oriented games.

"Whether you're used to playing pinball in the 1960s or in the 1980s, I really think you're going to come here and really find something that's available for everyone," O'Neill said.

Wizard's Pinball Palace at One Well Brewing's hours of operation:

MONDAY AND TUESDAY 3 PM - 10 PM (KITCHEN 3 PM - 9 PM)

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY 3 PM - 11 PM (KITCHEN 3 PM - 10 PM)

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY 11 AM - 12 MIDNIGHT (KITCHEN 11 AM - 10 PM)

SUNDAY 11 AM - 9 PM (KITCHEN 11 AM - 8 PM)

On Friday, Nov. 26, they will open at 9 a.m. as part of the unveiling of the mammoth pinball room. New mug club members are welcome and the bar will also be hosting a $1 drive, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Southwest Michigan Food Bank.

