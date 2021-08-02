Pints & Quarts temporarily closing due to staffing shortage

Owner Fred Scharmer says the kitchen in the restaurant will undergo renovations during the closure. It's expected to reopen in the fall.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Owners of Pints & Quarts in Muskegon say the decision to temporarily close the restaurant in Roosevelt Park was necessary due to limited staffing and workers who'd soon be returning to high school and college.

"A huge part of our business model is high school and college students," said Pints & Quarts owner Fred Scharmer. "We're losing 30 to 40% of our staff in the next 10 days."

Scharmer also owns The Deck, a popular and busy restaurant at Pere Marquette Beach, and Harris Catering.

"Pints & Quarts will remain closed until further notice," reads a sign on the front door. Scharmer says the kitchen in the restaurant will undergo renovations during the closure. It's expected to reopen in the fall.

Staff from Pints & Quarts will be moved to The Deck to help finish the summer season. The Deck closes at the end of September.

"We sat down with our team and it's just we're pushing everybody a little too hard and it was time to back down," said Scharmer. "The best decision was to combine two teams rather than have two that are pushing too hard."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.