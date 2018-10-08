MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Mill Iron group home should be move-in ready by the end of the month.

Mill Iron, built by Pioneer Resources, will be able to house six women. This will be Pioneer's eighth home of its kind, as the nonprofit group continues to provide affordable and specialized housing to those in need. The layout of Mill Iron was designed specifically to accommodate those requiring specialized assistance.

The Mill Iron Home will be officially open on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The home is located at 1123 S. Mill Iron Road, Muskegon, MI 49442.

