KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The lives lost to the opioid epidemic grew by 300 percent from 2008 to 2017, Kent County leaders now say that number is finally beginning to drop.

"In 2018, we are seeing there's been about a 30 percent decrease in that number from 2017," said Rachel Jantz, the Kent County Health Department's public health epidemiologist.

Even so, more than 100 people lost their lives to an opioid overdose in Kent County last year. Jantz said the epidemic crosses all socio-demographic barriers, so treating the problem takes scores of people from all different backgrounds.

The Kent County Opioid Task Force meets monthly to address prevention, intervention and treatment. Jantz is a leading voice on the task force, which is made up of members of law enforcement, health systems and community advocates.

Despite the recent decrease, Jantz said the task force has to continue meeting and generating new ideas in order to stay ahead of the ever-changing epidemic.

"There's been three waves of the opioid epidemic," Jantz explained. "The epidemic keeps changing."

Jantz said the epidemic started with prescription drugs, then heroin and more recently fentanyl.

"So, our strategies have to keep changing - that's why the task force needs to continue to meet," Jantz said.

'Pitch Your Pills' is their latest effort to remind residents to safely and responsibly dispose of any opioids that may be in their medicine cabinets.

Visit the website and type in your zip code to find the nearest drop off location.

