Large kitchen fire engulfs home in Plainfield

On Monday afternoon, the Plainfield Fire Department was dispatched with automatic aid from surrounding departments for a reported house fire at 3751 Mayfield Avenue.

While in route to the fire, a second alarm was requested due to heavy smoke conditions noted while responding. Firefighters on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the fire started in the kitchen and that they saw smoke from the station before they even left.

Fire crews arrived on scene at 1:51 p.m. and reported a single-story duplex home with fire showing from the front and rear windows. The firefighters that arrived first on the scene began an aggressive fire attack. Due to the cold, there was a third alarm, as more manpower was needed.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and extensive overhaul was conducted. The home did not have a smoke alarm that was operating when firefighters arrived on scene, according to authorities. The fire is currently under investigation.

