PLAINWELL, Mich. - The City of Plainwell announced Friday that Mayor Rick Brooks passed away Thursday evening. He was 68.

The city made the announcement on Facebook and said he was surrounded by his family.

"Mayor Brooks was a constant and passionate advocate for the city he served," the post reads. "He loved the festivals and parades and was a champion for many of the businesses and non-profits and 'the Christmas Tree Lighting will never be the same.'"

Brooks served as mayor for nearly 20 years "and served the City of Plainwell with unmatched love for his community."

