Two killed in Zeeland Township plane crash

Bystanders said the small plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed after a small, two-seat aircraft crashed Saturday morning near Zeeland, according to Ottawa County Dispatch.

Authorities have not released their identities.

The Sheriff's Office, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating the crash.

Bystanders told the Ottawa County Sheriffs Department, just before 7 a.m. Saturday, they saw the plane crash after it took off from the Ottawa Executive Airport.

The crash site is just a few miles from the airport, just east of a rest stop off I-196, near 64th Avenue.

