Plane Watch Food Park makes 'safe landing' in Muskegon

It's a chance to enjoy a variety of food items while watching airplanes takeoff and land at nearby Muskegon County Airport.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Ever wonder what it could be like eating an elephant ear underneath an airplane's final approach?

That's the opportunity people are getting in Norton Shores at the new "Plane Watch Food Park."

It's located adjacent to Pointes Shopping Center in Norton Shores, just west of the US-31 East Sternberg exit.

The park is built on a parcel of land on the flight path airplanes use to land at Muskegon County Airport.

Eight different food vendors are on hand offering a variety of food options.

"As long as the wind's out of the north or south, they use this runway," said AMG Developments General Manager Jeff Zaloga. "Air traffic's been down a bit because of the virus, but people like to park by the airport to watch plans anyways. Here they can enjoy food and also watch the planes."

The park is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. everyday. Zaloga says they hope to stay open through October, weather permitting.

If you'd like to learn more about Plane Watch Food Park, check out their Facebook page.

