GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Howard City-area man has pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including bank robbery, related to a week-long crime spree in the summer of 2017.

Jacob A. Savickas entered his pleas Monday in Kent County Circuit Court. He faces up to life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing in mid-January.

Savickas was arrested at a hotel on 28th Street SE in Cascade Township in August of 2017. Police said there was strong evidence Savickas was “substantially” under the influence of drugs during his crimes.

►FBI nabs drug-addled fugitive wanted for unarmed robberies, bank heist

The most serious charge, bank robbery, is for an Aug. 2, 2017 hold-up at an Independent Bank branch on Plainfield Avenue NE. Authorities say he entered the branch about 10:30 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

In the other cases, police say he used menacing notes to get money from area businesses.

Savickas, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday to bank robbery, larceny from a person, attempted larceny from a person and being a habitual felony offender. In exchange for his pleas, two additional charges and two separate felony cases were dismissed.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office also agreed not to pursue charges in three other crimes. The plea agreement calls for Savickas to pay up to $11,100 in restitution, although that amount could change.

